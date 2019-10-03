SCOTTSBLUFF — A Nebraska author will be visiting the area for a book signing event at Northfield Communities — The Residency on Oct. 8.

Joy Johnson, of Omaha, co-founded two non-profits, Centering Corporation, a bereavement resource center and Ted E. Bear Hollow, a center for grieving children.

She has written or edited over 100 books on grief, many for children, and including a book for parents and caregivers – Keys to Teaching Children about Death and Grief and an award-winning children’s book, What Does That Mean – a dictionary of death and grief words for children.

During the past eight years, Johnson has written a series of comedy mystery novels for seasoned women. The BOOB Girls: the Burned Out Old Broads at Table 12 are laugh-out-loud novels featuring four retired widows in a retirement community in Omaha. She gives more than sixty humorous BOOB Girl presentations annually and the first book is being adapted as a musical to premier in Omaha.

The newest release, BOOB Girls VI, is titled From the Eye of the Moose and is a take-off of the old Abbott and Costello scary movies. Ten Little Puritans, BOOB Girls VII,is a romp through Agatha Christie’s, “Then There Were None” Learning to Love Willie, Book VIII has just been released. All the books have laugh-out-loud components.

The signing event will be at the Northfield Communities — The Residency in the Dining room from 2-3:30 p.m. The event is free