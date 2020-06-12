GERING - Trials in the 12th Judicial District, which covers the Panhandle, will resume in the upcoming weeks, according to a release from Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller.

Miller issued a release saying that trials had been stalled in compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed health measures and recommendations of the Panhandle Public Health District.

“Now that the restrictions and recommendations are changing to prepare our communities to reintegrate our daily lives in light of the current situation, we as judges feel it is time to reintegrate our jury trials,” Miller said.

The 12th Judicial District asked the media to share the below information with citizens.

Miller said that judges understand that jurors may have concerns about serving on a jury panel. To help alleviate those concerns, the district has put together safety measures into place and are seeking to make the public aware of the health and safety measures:

— Social distancing will be enforced throughout jury selection and the jury trial. In many instances jury selection will occur at an alternate location which will allow for compliance with social distancing.

— In addition, face masks will be provided and hand sanitizer will be readily available for all to use at all times during this process.

— Health screenings and temperature scans will be conducted prior to entering the building by all jurors and courtroom participants.

“Please know that your safety and well-being in these trying times is our priority,” Miller said in the press release.

Miller thanked potential jurors for their service.

“Your participation in the jury system is ultimately what allows our court system to function fairly, efficiently and in a manner consistent with Nebraska law,” she said.

The 12th Judicial District covers the 11 counties of the Panhandle (Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux counties) and also Grant County.