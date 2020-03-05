SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff High School announced that Katherine Reisig has been selected as a finalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Reisig is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Reisig of Scottsbluff.

About 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary sat/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (psat/nmsqt), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. As one of approximately 15,000 finalists, Reisig has the opportunity to continue in the competition for the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million to be offered in the spring.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 300,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

For more information visit www.nationalmerit.org or contact Scottsbluff High School.