SCOTTSBLUFF - Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful has canceled its Recycle Your Cycles event that was scheduled for April 4 and Earth Day Celebration that was scheduled for Saturday, April 18. Organizers will try to reschedule these events for later in the summer or early fall.
If you have any questions, please call Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful at 308-632-4649.
