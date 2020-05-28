SCOTTSBLUFF — Do you want to help prevent stormwater pollution? If so, apply for the Stormwater Education and Drain Decaling Project (SEDDP) with Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB). KSGB partners with Tri-City Stormwater to educate the public on stormwater and organize groups interested in helping to replace storm drain decals while earning money for their organization.
As a participant of the project your group or organization will choose an area in Scottsbluff, Gering or Terrytown to mark storm drains with a “No Dumping, Drains to River” decal. You will also help distribute educational doorhangers to each dwelling within your area. When you have completed your map, you will submit a report with the completed map to KSGB. Your group will get paid $250 or $500 depending on your map size. A 250 dwelling map will earn you $250 and a 500 dwelling map will earn you $500.
For more information about the SEDDP or to receive an application, please call Cassidy Baum at 308-632-4649 or email ksgb2015@gmail.com. You can also find the application and more information about the project and our other programs on our website www.keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com.
