BAYARD — Community Bible Church, 900 Main St. in Bayard, will start its Kids For Christ program on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The program will be at 6:15 p.m. Children from age 5 through high school are welcome to join.

The church will have two groups — younger children and junior leaders who are kids in seventh through 12th grade. Children will play games, treats, crafts and, most of all, have Bible lessons.

If you have any questions, call the church at 308-586-2032.