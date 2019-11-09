KIMBALL — A 37-year Army colonel, veteran and current Nebraska state senator is this year’s keynote speaker at the Kimball High School Veteran’s Day Program.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Brewer will speak to Kimball and other area veterans, students, and the public at the annual program, sponsored by the Kimball High School Civics class. The program is set for Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Harry McNees Auditorium.

After beginning as an enlisted man in the Nebraska Army National Guard, Brewer was commissioned as an infantry officer and airborne ranger. He then attended the US Army Flight School and served with the Secretary of Defense on the National Airborne Operations Command Center at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha. Brewer is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe.

“Our senior class is extremely excited that Sen. Brewer accepted our invitation to speak at our program. We believe that with his experience, he will help honor our veterans and we will be doing the same for him,” said Carli Wurdeman, Kimball High School Civics student.

Brewer is the 43rd District representative of the Nebraska State Legislature. He is proudly the first senator of Native American descent to serve in Nebraska’s Unicameral. He currently serves as Chair of the Government, Military and Veteran Affairs Committee and is a member of the Education Committee.

Veterans throughout the area will be recognized during the Veteran’s Day program. Jeri Ferguson, the Kimball High School Civics class instructor, said veterans who have not received an invitation letter from the class are asked to call the school at 308-235-4861 so they may be added to the list. Veterans are also asked to wear their military uniforms, if possible.

The program, which begins at 10 a.m., will also feature musical performances by Kimball’s fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade students, and senior Jenna Greenwood.

The Civics class will arrange for transportation for any veteran who requests it, Ferguson said. Please call the school to make a reservation.