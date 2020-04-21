KIMBALL — The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause. The City will continue to monitor the current COVID-19 pandemic and hope to set a date in the near future. Officials will notify all residents when a new date has been scheduled.

The City of Kimball’s highest priority during these times are to protect the health of its citizens and employees. For more information contact the City Office at 308-235-3639 and someone will be happy to take your name and address.