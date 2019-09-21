Alliance — The Friends of Carhenge invites locals and visitors to cap off the summer season with a huge family event at Carhenge on Sunday, Sept. 29. A kite festival is planned in conjunction with Autumn on the Bricks in downtown Alliance.

Kites Over Carhenge free events will begin at 11 a.m. and includes up to 16 kites flying over Carhenge at the same time. Participants are invited to bring their own kite or one will be provided. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy what may become an annual event.

This year, Carhenge has hosted more than 103,000 visitors.

“The kite festival will offer an opportunity for local residents to mix with the visitors from out-of-town for a fun, family event that celebrates what makes Carhenge great — quirky, fan-friendly activities for a crowd,” said Dave Pearse of Friends of Carhenge.

Carhenge seasonal manager Mary Wernke said the site’s Pit Stop gift shop will close for the season on Monday, Sept. 30, but the attraction’s grounds are open year-round.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Leisure Service Department at 308-762-2384.