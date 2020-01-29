SCOTTSBLUFF – KNEB and Main Street Market will be hosting the fourth Annual Radiothon Thursday, Jan. 30 to benefit the United Way of Western Nebraska chapters and help them reach their 2019-20 Campaign Goals in the communities they serve.

The radiothon will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market. KNEB will be live and broadcasting throughout the day on all of their affiliate stations. Hourly prizes donated by generous local businesses will be announced and given away throughout the day to encourage donating to United Way of Western Nebraska. United Way Board, Staff, representatives from funded agencies and celebrity volunteers will be on site accepting phone-in pledges, as well as walk-in donations. Credit and debit card payments, one time or recurring monthly donations, checks and cash are all welcome.

No donation is too small or too large. Every dollar counts. The dollars raised will help fund local programs and organizations who help families in need in our communities as well as support community impact work being done by United Way.

Throughout the day many of the 30 programs that are currently funded by United Way of Western Nebraska will be live on air talking about their programs, the services they provide and the importance of the United Way funding they receive to help carry out their work. Radiothon donations will be distributed to the chapters where those donors live to ensure their donor dollars stay in their communities.

Individuals, families, businesses or service organizations wanting to make a donation that day during the radiothon can do so by calling 308-633-4000. Any pledges prior to the Jan. 30 radiothon can made by visiting unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/radio