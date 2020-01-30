SCOTTSBLUFF - The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting its breakfast buffet fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon. The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff and is an-all-you-can-eat buffet. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and more. Adult buffets are $8 per person and children’s are $4 each. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to several charities in the valley including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local veterans groups, St. Agnes School and others.
