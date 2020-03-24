SCOTTSBLUFF - Until further notice the Scottsbluff Knights of Columbus will not have its Monday Bingo and will not have its monthly breakfast buffet on the first Sunday in April.
The organization will reassess both as the community finds out how the Covid-19 virus progresses.
