LINCOLN - Mara Anderson with the Alliance Recreation Center, Renae Jimenez with the City of Gering and Douglas Mader at Western Nebraska Community College have been selected as members to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class is the 13th in the program’s history.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from all across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.