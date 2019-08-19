GERING — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its second Oregon trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, baked potato, green beans and sourdough bread, with ice cream for dessert. Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will perform after the dinner.

David Wolf, executive director at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, is excited about this year’s event.

“Gordon Howard and his cookouts were one of the best attractions in the region, and one of my fondest memories. He incorporated the best of western Nebraska into one event, great steaks, the history of the region, wagon rides and being out under the stars. We here at the museum are truly blessed to be able to continue his legacy,” Wolf said.

Wolf is also excited to have Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band back and said, “They really capped a perfect evening for us, and we are excited to have them back again this year.”

Tickets for the dinner are still available for $60. There are also tickets available for just the concert, which cost $25. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the dinner bell ringing at 6:30 p.m. Chancey Williams will take the stage around 8 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.