GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum is hosting the “I am Legacy” virtual fundraiser to help with the drop in revenue they have experienced due to the COVID-19 closures. The event will be hosted on the Museum’s Facebook Event page. The event will run April 21 through May 21.

David Wolf, executive director, said he believes the museum needs a little help to sustain themselves through the quarantine.

“We have missed out on several revenue generating events for the museum, including a concert, museum rentals, classroom trips and visitors. We are still deciding whether to cancel or postpone our Bandana Benefit. It is a very scary time right now.”

Wolf said even though they have cut expenses down to the bone, the lose of revenues have added up, and the museum is just hoping to get through until they can open backup.

Everyone is encouraged to go the museum’s Facebook event page, Instagram, or Twitter accounts and post memories of the museum and what they think their legacy will be, with links to membership and donation information.

For more information, you can contact David Wolf at 308-765-9352 or email him at ddirector@legacyoftheplains.org.