But you won’t hear about that from Sunday to Sunday, regardless if the biblical readings point that out or not. With few exceptions, a homily at mass must somehow tie into those same readings.

I’m not sure of the exact date when the “hard sayings” of Sacred Scripture ended, or, were so watered down as to be almost nonexistent. Perhaps it was the First Sunday of Advent 1969, when the “New Mass” was implemented. The net result was a disaster for the moral life of Catholics worldwide. So imbued with the world, the Church decided in 1965 it needed to let the world’s wisdom in the sanctuary.

Disaster followed. The Church stopped teaching Moral Truth in season or out. Many just left in a misguided attempt to find the Truth through other “religious experiences.” Those experiences failed to fulfill the Truth that Our Lord gave His One, Holy, Catholic Church. Those who stayed seem to enjoy this newfound “freedom” (actually license), to pursue all the “pleasures” the world offered. Dumping the solid devotional practices and prayers, even the Rosary, they clamored for an end of sexual moral prudishness. Well, they got what they wanted.

Society is the barometer of the moral health of its populace. From 1960 to now, mass attendance dropped from 80% to 25% of Catholics. Catholic marriage also took a hit. Catholics remaining married was as high as 90%. That dropped to the secular standard of less than 50%. After Griswold v. Connecticut became law, contraception among Catholics, which was and STILL IS intrinsically evil and a sin unto death, increased even with clerical approval! Insult to injury Canadian bishops confirmed Catholics in their sin by protesting this timeless Moral Teaching in its Winnipeg Statement. All of the sudden they were smarter than God. Who knew?

As Paul VI’s encyclical Humane Vitae prophetically stated, infidelity, divorce, abuse and a general lowering of morality would follow by allowing contraception. “General lowering of morality?” Until the past decade or so, who ever heard of “child sex trafficking?” Yet it is so pervasive that it reaches the highest of the corporate, legal, governmental and religious institutions. Innocent children, serving the lusts of evil men and women, often to their deaths.

I wonder how the world would look if the Church hadn’t lusted after worldly wisdom.

James Brady

Gering