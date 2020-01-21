LINCOLN, Neb. — Hunters and landowners are invited to watch a livestream of a big game presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
The livestream is an opportunity for people who are unable to attend one of the Commission’s big game public informational meetings around the state to participate by viewing and asking questions.
Viewers are encouraged to send in big game questions via the Commission’s Contact Us form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/contact ahead of the event. To view the livestream and post questions and comments on Jan. 23, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/livestream.
During the livestream, Commission wildlife biologists will discuss frequently asked questions about big game management, harvest data, hunting forecasts, potential changes in bag limits, and depredation issues.
For a list of big game public informational meetings around the state, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/biggamespecies.
