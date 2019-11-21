SCOTTSBLUFF — Do you have diabetes or care for someone who does? Living Well is an interactive workshop that provides attendees the tools to take control of their health.
Attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, manage medications, communicate well, eat healthy, get physical activity and more. Starting in January, the workshop will be held every Tuesday for six weeks beginning at 1 p.m., at The Residency at Northfield Village, 2100 Circle Drive.
For more information, contact Lola Gonzales, 308-632-4342 or LGonzales@northfieldvilla.com.
