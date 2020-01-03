Living Well with Diabetes is an interactive 6-week workshop that is an American Diabetes Association (ADA) that meets for 2- 2.5 hours each of the 6 weeks. A new session will begin on Jan. 7 in Scottsbluff, according to a press release from the Panhandle Public Health District. \

Participants learn how to better manage symptoms, medications, and other challenges that come with diabetes. Participants also learn how to get support, communication skills, and much more.

Living well with Diabetes begins Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Residency in Scottsbluff. Call 308-632-43420 to register.

For more information or to get involved, contact Cheri Farris at 308-220-8020 or cfarris@pphd.org.