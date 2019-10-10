SCOTTSBLUFF — The Wildcat Audubon Society will sponsor a field trip on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The group will meet at Scottsbluff Arby’s at 8 a.m. The group will look for Sandhill Cranes, water fowl, and other birds near the lakes. They should be home around 1 p.m. with an opportunity to go out after lunch.
Visitors welcome.
For information, contact Alice Kenitz, 308-436-2959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.