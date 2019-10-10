SCOTTSBLUFF — The Wildcat Audubon Society will sponsor a field trip on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The group will meet at Scottsbluff Arby’s at 8 a.m. The group will look for Sandhill Cranes, water fowl, and other birds near the lakes. They should be home around 1 p.m. with an opportunity to go out after lunch.

Visitors welcome.

For information, contact Alice Kenitz, 308-436-2959.

