The public is invited to a vegan potluck meal on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The meal will be held at 12 p.m. at Prairie Vista Unitarian Universalist Church, 2002 Fifth Avenue, Scottsbluff. Please bring a vegan dish and a copy of the recipe.

At 1 p.m., there will be a free showing of the film “The Need to Grow”, which talks about our opportunity as individuals to help regenerate our planet’s dying soils and participate in the restoration of the Earth.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.