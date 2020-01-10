The public is invited to a vegan potluck meal on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The meal will be held at 12 p.m. at Prairie Vista Unitarian Universalist Church, 2002 Fifth Avenue, Scottsbluff. Please bring a vegan dish and a copy of the recipe.
At 1 p.m., there will be a free showing of the film “The Need to Grow”, which talks about our opportunity as individuals to help regenerate our planet’s dying soils and participate in the restoration of the Earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.