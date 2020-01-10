The public is invited to a vegan potluck meal on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The meal will be held at 12 p.m. at Prairie Vista Unitarian Universalist Church, 2002 Fifth Avenue, Scottsbluff. Please bring a vegan dish and a copy of the recipe.

At 1 p.m., there will be a free showing of the film “The Need to Grow”, which talks about our opportunity as individuals to help regenerate our planet’s dying soils and participate in the restoration of the Earth.