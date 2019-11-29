SCOTTSBLUFF — Residents of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home will once again benefit from the generosity of the community as E&H CPAs P.C. gears up for the annual Sharing Tree.

This is the 19th year of the event, according to E& H CPA organizers Robin Thompson & Tucker McNair, who announced the official location of the tree is in center court at Monument Mall. The tree was set up on Nov. 25. Those interested in making the holiday brighter for a resident of the veterans home are asked to stop by the all and take an ornament off the tree and either purchase the gifts or bring their donation to the E&H CPAs company office at 2021 Broadway by Dec. 16 and the staff will do the shopping.

Last year, 90 residents of the vets home received gifts from the generous donations of the community. With the cash donations received, all residents that requested gifts received them and a check for $500 was given to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home to use in a way that would benefit all the veterans living there. This year, there are 89 residents who will benefit from the community’s generosity.

For more information on making a donation, contact Robin Thomson, Tucker McNair or Carolyn Haulman at E&H CPAs PC, 308-632-6570.