The Scottsbluff Police Department is hosting a week-long SWAT Basic Course for the county’s SWAT Team.

The National Tactical Officer’s Association (NTOA) is providing instruction. SWAT team members from throughout the region are attending and the training is provided with assistance from Homeland Security grant funds.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the course is a 40-hour course taught by instructors from throughout the county. SWAT team members learn skills such as entry, moving through a building safely and other needed tactical training.

“There is always a rotation on the team so having (a training like this) periodically to get new officers in that haven’t been exposed to this level of training is always advantageous,” he said.

This training includes classroom and practical exercises that will be occurring throughout the Scottsbluff and Gering communities this week. Wasson said the public should be aware they may see officers in and around the county this week as they train.

For more information, contact the Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176.