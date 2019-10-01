SCOTTSBLUFF — In recognition of Sen. John Stinner’s achievements during the 2019 Nebraska Unicameral Session, he received two awards recently lauding his accomplishments in social work and health care.

On Sept. 20, Stinner received the Elected Public Official Award from the Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers at its annual conference. Additionally, the Nebraska Health Care Association named him the recipient of its annual State Impact Award Wednesday, Sept. 25, at its yearly awards luncheon.

“I’m very pleased to receive both these prestigious awards,” Stinner said. “The Nebraska Health Care Association and I have worked closely on key legislative issues during my time in Lincoln. They do wonderful work to ensure that Nebraskans get the care they need.”

He said, “I am also proud to accept this award from the National Association of Social Workers. I remain focused on behavioral and mental health issues so that rural communities can get the resources they need to help our generation succeed.”

Health Boddy, Nebraska Health Care Association president and CEO said, “Sen. Stinner is a strong advocate for the work happening every day in nursing and assisted living facilities across our state. Sen. Stinner’s leadership is so appreciated and we are honored to present him with the 2019 Health Care Association State Impact Award.”

The Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers said in its remarks that Stinner’s history of bill introduction and support “clearly indicates that he is an advocate for disadvantaged and disenfranchised persons.”

As chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Stinner helped pass language in the 2019-21 Biennium Budget that increased Medicaid rate reimbursements by 4 % and upped transparency between Nebraska and health care providers. Additionally, he has introduced legislation such as the Panhandle Beginnings Act that would provide day treatment, day school and intensive outpatient services for school-aged children in western Nebraska.