20/20 Low Vision support group meeting canceled Mar 27, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCOTTSBLUFF - The 20/20 Low Vision support group, which meets the second Tuesday of each month, will be canceled indefinitely. For information, call 308-630-2012. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Low Vision Support Group Vision Ophthalmology Sociology Month Meeting In Case You Missed It Local News Briefs City of Gering closes offices, effective Thursday Local News Briefs Riverside Discovery Center announces temporary closure Local News Briefs Nebraska Game and Parks, National Park Service make changes to operations amid coronavirus outbreak +2 Local News Briefs UNL PREC director Jack Whittier to retire Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Health officials: No positive coronavirus cases, social distancing continues to be important Scottsbluff men killed in Deuel County crash More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in Panhandle since beginning of March Strictest 'stay-at-home' measures not needed in Nebraska yet, officials say First case of coronavirus in western Nebraska reported promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers A-Plus Service! Power Raking Core Aeration Weekly Mowing, Serving Scottsbluff PAINTING Interior/Exterior Residential/Commercial, Senior & Military discounts. Free est., Ref. *Fertilization *Core Aeration *Weed & Insect Control *Full Season Lawn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.