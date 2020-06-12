LWML donate 20 layette kits

SCOTTSBLUFF - Twenty layette kits were delivered to Regional West Medical Center by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), a Christian women’s group at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. The layette kits are a goodwill community project by LWML.

To kick-start their service project, LWML submitted a grant application to Thrivent Action Teams. Thrivent Financial is a national insurance and financial services firm. Once the request was approved, Thrivent Action Teams provided a customized kit of resources to assist LWML in completing their project.

LWML tailored each layette kit to include essentials for a newborn infant — receiving blanket, a sleeper, an onesie, a bottle, a pacifier, travel baby wipes, and a few disposable diapers. Recipients of the layette will be determined and distributed by the Birth and Infant Care Center nursing staff at Regional West.

LWML selects a unique service project each year to benefit the local community. Past donation projects have included food pantry items, Thanksgiving baskets, and the Orphan Grain Train. The layette kits were the ingathering of the Chimney Rock Zone Spring Christian Life Workshop.