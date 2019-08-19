DENVER — Acting Intermountain Regional Director Chip Jenkins announced the selection of Mark Davison as superintendent of Fort Laramie National Historic Site in Wyoming. Davison assumed his new role on Aug. 18.

Davison has more than 33 years of National Park Service experience and is currently the chief ranger at Colorado National Monument, where he oversees law enforcement, emergency services, fee collection and special park uses.

“Mark has proven himself as a leader within the National Park Service through his ability to inspire teamwork and manage complex issues,” said Jenkins. “His local ties to the area have given him a deep commitment to Fort Laramie and the surrounding communities.”

“I’m grateful, humbled and excited to start my new role as superintendent of Fort Laramie National Historic Site. Enhancing the visitor experience through continued restoration and care of the historic buildings will be among my highest priorities, and this will help address the National Park Service’s deferred maintenance backlog,” Davison said. “I have always enjoyed my visits to the fort, learning about the lengthy history of the fort and the people.”

Davison is a native of Clear Lake, South Dakota, and graduated from Dakota State University with degrees in business administration and data processing. During his extensive career with the National Park Service he has worked at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Dinosaur National Monument, Wind Cave National Park, Capulin Volcano National Monument and Scotts Bluff National Monument.

He and his wife Desiree, have two daughters, Skye who lives in Scottsbluff, and Shaye who will be a sophomore at the University of Wyoming. Davison is looking forward to being closer to family in Wyoming and South Dakota.

Fort Laramie National Historic Site is part of the Powder River Group that also includes Devils Tower National Monument, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Individual park superintendents are supervised by a group superintendent based at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.