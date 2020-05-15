SCOTTSBLUFF – Regional West Health Services was recently selected to receive a donation from maurices in support of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID‐19 pandemic.

maurices, a women’s apparel brand with 900+ stores across the U.S. and Canada, announced that it is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals. As part of the gift, Regional West Foundation, which operates as part of Regional West Health Services, received a $5,000 donation.

“With maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals. These individuals are truly hometown healthcare heroes,” said George Goldfarb, maurices President and CEO.

“We would like to thank maurices not only for their generous donation, but for their support of our healthcare workers as they work tirelessly to provide exceptional care during this unprecedented time,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “This donation, along with others we have received from local and area businesses and individuals, is gratefully received.”

Goldfarb said, “This escalating crisis has transformed the way we think and work. Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers, and our communities. Often rural hospitals don’t get the support they need, and by providing them with a monetary donation they will be able to purchase what they need most in this fight against COVID‐19. We have been in touch with many of the hospital administrators who have told us the timing for this donation is perfect.”

maurices said they selected Regional West and other rural community hospitals in markets that are representative of the brand’s full chain.