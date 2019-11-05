SIDNEY — Fast-growing Flood Communications has some big plans for Sidney, Nebraska.

“Andy Ruback, my business partner, and I are excited to announce that Flood Communications has acquired Sidney’s legendary KSID AM/FM stations,” said Mike Flood, Founder of Flood Communications. “Suzy Ernest and her family have successfully operated KSID for decades. The station has enjoyed a great home in Sidney and that won’t change. We will continue to fulfill an important role in the community, covering news that impacts Sidney and its surrounding areas.”

Flood Communications is also launching its new Western Nebraska News Bureau in Sidney, which will enable News Channel Nebraska to offer more one-of-a-kind news coverage to residents in Sidney and Nebraska’s Panhandle. With the acquisition of KSID, Flood Communications operates ten radio stations and seven television stations delivering content from border to border in Nebraska. News Channel Nebraska is the only in-state, independent television network of its kind in America. The network provides hyper-local news, weather, sports and live coverage of high school sports and other community events.

“At Flood Communications, we are committed to investing in underserved news markets across the region,” Andy Ruback, Flood Communications CEO, said.

Mike Flood said, “Some may ask, ‘Why Sidney?’ The answer is simple: The town’s got grit, resilience and tenacity. Sidney is focused on a new future with new opportunities. We are honored that longtime owner Suzy Ernest and family has the confidence in Flood Communications and News Channel Nebraska to serve her community with important news, weather and sports information.”

Flood Communications’ recent acquisitions build on the media organization’s robust growth. In 2018, Flood Communications launched Telemundo Nebraska TV affiliates across Nebraska. Telemundo Nebraska is the state’s first network affiliate to deliver local Spanish news to Nebraska’s nearly 250,000 Hispanic residents.