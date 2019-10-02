ALLIANCE — Medicare beneficiaries, it’s time to review your prescription drug plan for 2020.

Annual change notices are being sent. They will disclose any change in premium and deductible. Some plans tell if a medication you currently take will not be covered in 2020. Most plans send a booklet of covered medications with the mailing. If your plan doesn’t, call them for one to be sent to you. Look through this list for your medications. See if they are covered and if there are any special requirements for coverage.

If you need help with your plan, Jeanne Murray, Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteer, will be assisting clients from Oct. 15 – Dec. 4. She will be at the Box Butte County Extension Office, 415 Black Hills Ave, Alliance, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Remember to bring your new Medicare card, a list of your medications and your MyMedicare web account user name and password, if you have one, to your appointment. Deb Wegehoft, a new SHIIP volunteer, will be interning with Jeanne.

Don’t wait until January 2020 to find out what medications your Part D plan won’t cover or what your new premiums are! Call 308-632-6554 to schedule your appointment. Leave a message with your name and a call back number.