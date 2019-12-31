MediRevv helps cover outstanding school lunch balances at area schools

CORALVILLE, Iowa — MediRevv, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company headquartered in Coralville, Iowa, presented checks to several schools in the Scottsbluff area in December totaling $2,500 in honor of its employees to cover a portion of outstanding school lunch balances:

Bluffs Middle School,Community Christian School, Lincoln Heights Elementary School, Longfellow Elementary School, all of Scottsbluff; Mitchell Elementary School, Mitchell; and Crawford Public School, Crawford.

Over the course of a week the company presented gifts totaling $15,000 to different schools at their locations in Scottsbluff, Iowa City, Iowa, Anaheim and Mission Hills, Calif. This is the third time MediRevv has sought to pay down lunch balances and is honored to continue the tradition.

“We are passionate about giving to causes near to MediRevver’s hearts,” Human Resources Manager and MediRevv Gives Committee Member DeAnna Pierce said. “We’ve identified a need in our schools and are excited that we can make a difference.”

These gifts were coordinated through MediRevv Gives which is a committee of passionate employees who together direct corporate giving at the company.