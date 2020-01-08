SCOTTSBLUFF - There will be an informal meeting and open discussion on enhancing fishing opportunities in our local streams.
The meeting is open to all concerned. Meeting is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the new community center at 1106 Platte Valley Drive: Platte Valley Bank Campus. Please call Bob Smith for more inforation, 308-641-7515.
