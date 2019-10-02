GERING — Save the date for the Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair. Vendors from five states will gather in Gering on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at the Gering Civic Center.

Special guest, Lifang Huang, a sound healer from Taiwan who studied sound healing with masters in Nepal and has practiced the art most of her life, will co-facilitate a healing sound bath group offering with Tibetan Singing Bowls on Sunday, Laurel Morava of Crystal Clear Healing Center.

Intuitive Readers, Reiki and Shamanic Healers, Sound Healers, and many other metaphysical practitioners will offer their gifts of energy healing, spirit portraits, tarot, handmade jewelry and leatherwork, clothing, crystals, essential oils, handmade beeswax products, and more throughout the weekend.

Opportunities to learn about metaphysics will be offered throughout the weekend with workshops and classes in a dedicated room next to the vendor space. Class offerings include: “Active Trauma: Getting back to Emotional Balance,” with Althea Mitchell; Transformational Breathwork, with Brie Chesley; Guided Meditation, with Jason Curtis; “The Transitional Effects of Taking on Other People’s Energy,” with Barbara Schrader; “Healing Relationship with Archetypal Gesture,” with Lisa Betz-Marquez, Children’s Yoga, and much more!

To learn more about the booth vendors, class descriptions and costs, presenters, and to view the class schedule, visit www.prairieartsyoga.com.

The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. through Sunday. Oct. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Gering Civic Center. Admission is $7 for one day, or $12 for both days. Classes and workshops have an additional participation fee. For more information, call Lisa Betz-Marquez at 308-672-1114 or visit www.prairieartsyoga.com.