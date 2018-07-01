SCOTTSBLUFF — The First United Methodist Church at 2002 Fourth Ave., Scottsbluff, is inviting the community to a block party picnic, Sunday, July 1 at 5 p.m.
There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, garlic sausage, homemade beans by Elaine Pile, coleslaw, chips, watermelon, brownies and ice cream. Food will be served until 7 p.m.
This is a free will offering. There will be all kinds of fun games, watermelon eating contest, egg toss, balloon races, basket racing and splash ball.
Don Osborn will be our entertainment. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Bring your own chair and blanket. Get ready for great fellowship.
Please come, bring your neighbors and family.
Any questions, call 308-635-2069.