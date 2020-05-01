The Empire Strikes Back is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2020, and the Midwest Theater announced it will show it on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Come out and enjoy this classic film under the stars at the drive-up, and May the Fourth be with you.

The showing will be held at the Legacy of the Plains Museum parking lot, 2930 Old Oregon Trail Road. Showings will be held on Monday, May. 4, & Tuesday, May. 5

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with show start time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 per car, general admission parking, with limit 70 cars per screening.

Pre-purchase of admission is suggested at MidwestTheater.com.