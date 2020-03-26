The Midwest Theater will host a free “Pop-up Drive-up” event this evening in the Legacy of the Plains parking lot.
The event will feature the 1985 family film “The Goonies.” The movie will be projected on the side of a box truck for patrons to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles while maintaining a safe social distance.
The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
The Midwest Theater partnered with Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines attendees will need to follow:
— There will be no bathroom facilities on site.
— You will need an FM radio to receive the movie’s audio inside your vehicle. Consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down your vehicle’s battery.
— Do not attend if you or a family member is sick
— Stay inside your vehicle at all times, for pickup trucks, you must stay in the cab
— Only attend as a family or group that lives together. Do not carpool with people who don’t live with you.
— Wait for an attendant to help you park to ensure optimal viewing for everyone. Larger vehicles will be parked on toward the back and sides of the parking lot.
— Parking is limited and admission is first-come first-served until the lot is full. If people have to be turned away, the theater will consider hosting another Pop-up Drive-up screening.
Concessions can be pre-ordered online at midwesttheater.com and will be delivered to your vehicle. Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. Concession sales will help support the Theater while it is on intermission status. No concessions will be sold on site.
For more information call 308-632-4311.
