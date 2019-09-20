In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the historic Midwest Theater announces the 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Film Festival with a weekend of three different film screenings Sept. 20-22. The lineup includes “The 33,” “Mariachi Gringo,” and the on-tour New York International Children’s Film Festival “Viva Kid Flicks.” All three films have free admission, and will include door prize drawings.

Each film in the festival will appeal to different groups of moviegoers. “The 33” is a true-story disaster film, set in the South American country of Chile. “Mariachi Gringo” is a follow-your-dreams film that will be a treat for music fans, as it features – you guessed it! – mariachi music, plus music performed by singer-songwriter Lila Downs. “Mariachi Gringo” film director Tom Gustafson will Skype in for a Q&A after the screening. “NYICFF Viva Kid Flicks” features an hour of family-friendly award-winning short international films geared for children ages 8 and up, and audience members get to vote for the winning film.

In partnership with the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library and the Gering Public Library, a display in the Midwest Theater lobby will provide resources for further reading for Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as information about getting a library card.

This event was made possible by the following sponsors: Pahlke Law Group, Scottsbluff Landscaping, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Avila’s Trucking, Zac and Cristina Karpf, Steve Frederick and Maria Pineda, and La Bamba Imports & Novelties. Viva Kid Flicks is presented in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

The 33:

Movie Synopsis: Disaster strikes on Aug. 5, 2010, as a mine collapses in Chile, trapping 33 men underground. With more than 2,000 feet of rock in their way, members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save the seemingly doomed crew. Beneath the rubble, the miners begin an epic quest to survive, contending with suffocating heat and the need for food and water. With family, friends and the rest of the world watching, it becomes a race against time and a true test of the human spirit.

The film will show Friday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Mariachi Gringo:

Summary: A stifled, small-town man stuck in a dead end life, runs away to Mexico to be a mariachi singer. MARIACHI GRINGO is a musical tour-de-force exploring the reality of “following your dreams” across cultural, personal, social and geographical borders. “Mexico, Guadalajara in particular, is the film’s real star: warm, diverse and, thanks mostly to all the food on screen, sensual.” –New York Times review

Director Q&A: talk with film director Tom Gustafson after the screening

The film will show Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It is rated TV-PG and has a runtime of 1 hour, 47 minutes.

NYICFF Viva Kid Flicks:

Summary: NYICFF Viva Kid Flicks celebrates Spanish-language and Latino-themed stories in shorts from around the globe. Can a fabled stone offer another path for Matilde’s life on her Mexican rancho? The choices we make at mealtime sometimes have a very big impact, especially for a seemingly picky eater with a lot more on his mind in the drama from Spain, Fish. The universal language of wizards bridges cultures from the UK to Cuba in the imaginative doc Spelliasmous. You’ll experience moving stories and hear how around the world, Spanish stories have their own distinctive flair.

The short films, which are in Spanish with English subtitles or no dialogue, are: SPELLIASMOUS, Cuba, Documentary; GINA, Mexico, Animation; STARDUST, Mexico, Live Action; HORSE’S STONE, Mexico, Live Action; JESSZILLA, USA, Documentary; MI ABUELITA, Guatemala, Animation; and FISH, Spain, Live Action. Audience members can vote for the winning film.

The showtime is Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and has a rating for ages 8 and older. The runtime is 65 minutes.

All proceeds go to the Historic Midwest Theater!

Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501-c-3 Nonprofit