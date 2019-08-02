SCOTTSBLUFF — The Historic Midwest Theater announces the world premiere & benefit screening of ”Rising Water” by director Becky Hughes McMillen Aug. 17 and 18 at the Midwest Theater.

Movie Synopsis: Rising Water, a new film by award-winning documentary filmmaker Becky Hughes McMillen is a collection of stories about water in Western Nebraska. It chronicles the development of historic dams on the North Platte River and an irrigation system that changed the landscape. It’s a story about ancient history, aquifers, rainbow trout and ranchers who fought to protect their water. It’s all about life in a rural landscape and the challenges that face us all in a changing world. Rising Water is a story that has just begun.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Irrigation Disaster Relief Fund at Oregon Trail Community Foundation to help with relief efforts in western Nebraska

The film is not rated and has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Showtimes are Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $4 for members and students and $7 for non-members.

Director Biography: Becky Hughes McMillen lives in rural Western Nebraska. She has been involved in commercial projects and independent film production for more than 20 years. Her work has been seen on large and small screens across the country, winning film festival and production industry awards, including several Telly Awards. She has worked extensively on Nebraska waterways and conservation projects reaching across the western portion of the United States.

