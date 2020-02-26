SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater and The Omaha Symphony are partnering together to bring the communities of Scottsbluff/Gering to bring a string residency program to the Historic Midwest Theater for two special concerts Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

Friends of the Midwest Theater has been awarded a Nebraska Touring Program Grant of $2,000 by the Nebraska Arts Council to support the upcoming performance and residency activities with the Omaha Symphony.

“Friends of the Midwest Theater does an outstanding job of providing arts activities in our region,” said Suzanne Wise, executive director of the Nebraska Art Council. “It is through fine organizations like this that Nebraska’s children receive a better education in the arts, and the quality of life is improved for all Nebraskans.”

The first performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and is titled “Is there a Doctor in the House?” According to the show’s synopsis: a bizarre illness has struck the orchestra and they cannot play the concert. Maestro Ian and the audience team up to help Dr. Dolce in this medical, musical caper that examines the orchestra’s instrument families. Mission Imagination combines a child’s love of storytelling with the power of symphonic music in an up-close and playful setting. The program’s dynamic format puts kids in the center of the action, making them active participants in their own learning. Will they help the orchestra feel better in time for the big concert?

Families are invited to visit the instrument petting zoo in the lobby before or after the show.

The second performance, a chamber concert, will consist of an evening of music with the symphony. As part of their residency and partnership with the community, the Omaha Symphony will present an evening of diverse and thrilling music from the era of Mozart to the modern voices of contemporary composers. Experience the power and beauty of live orchestral music in the intimate setting of the Midwest Theater, with the state’s finest ensemble. Members of the Scottsbluff school orchestra will make a special guest appearance.

Tickets are available for both performances with the Omaha Symphony “Is there a Doctor in the House?” on Feb 26, 7:30 p.m. and the Feb 27, 7:30 p.m., performance featuring Scottsbluff school orchestra students.

More information can be found online at MidwestTheater.com or by calling 308-632-4311.