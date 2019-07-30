SCOTTSBLUFF — The Historic Midwest Theater announces the film “Toy Story 4” will show Aug 2-4.

In partnership with Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, there will be a special open caption screening of "Toy Story 4" on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Movie synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

The film is rated G and has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Showtimes are Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1:30 p.m. The Sunday showing will feature open captioning.

All proceeds go to the Historic Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.