The Disney classic “Lion King” will return to big screen for this week’s Midwest Theater Pop-up Drive-up.

The movie will be shown Friday-Sunday at Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail Road. Gates open at 7:20 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30.

There is no admission, however, a freewill cash donation will be collected as people enter. The proceeds will be split between the Midwest Theater, Legacy of the Plains and this week’s featured organization, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation Covid-19 Food Fund.

The G-rated movie is an animated feature that tells the story of a lion cub named Simba, who is the heir to his father’s throne.

His wicked uncle arranges for Simba and his father, Mufasa, to be killed in a stampede, but Simba survived. He left Pride Rock, later returning as an adult to take back the throne.

The first 60 cars on Friday and Saturday night will receive a free bag of popcorn, courtesy of individual sponsors.

For more information, call the theater at 308-632-4311.