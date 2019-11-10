The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Program hosted by Mitchell Public Schools. The staff, students and community would like to honor all veterans and active servicemen with a special program on Monday, Nov. 11.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. The program will be held in the high school gym and there will be special seating on the floor for all Veterans and their guests.

Following the program, veterans and their guests are invited to dinner at the elementary cafeteria.

Michael Cardona from Mitchell, Nebraska will be the guest speaker. Cardona, Army veteran, graduated in 1988 from Mitchell Public Schools. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 23, 1990. Cardona received basic and specialty training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, as a 62 Echo Engineer (Heavy Equipment Operator).

His first duty station was with the 802nd Engineer Battalion, Camp Humphreys Korea, where he helped to build and reconstruct roads near the DMZ.

In 1992 he was assigned to the Electronic Proving Grounds in Fort Hauchuca, Arizona.

In Arizona he had the opportunity to work with all other branches of military, while testing new equipment and technology, also working on details with the DEA and the EPA.

Cardona served his last three years in Germany with the 94th Engineer Battalion where he was deployed to Kosovo during KFOR.

In 2001, after eleven years of service, he was honorably discharged. Shortly after, Cardona returned to his home town. Since then, he and his wife have raised five children and they have all attended Mitchell Public Schools. He has used his GI Bill Benefits to obtain two associate degrees, business administration and secondary education.

Currently, he is employed by the United States Postal Service and has a combined total of 26 years service with Military and Federal Services.

For more information about the event, contact Ronda Reuter Mitchell Public Schools, 308-623-2828.