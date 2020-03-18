In light of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Mitchell has closed City Hall and the Mitchell Public Library.
Staff at city hall and the library will remain working to answer calls and emails. The utility staff and street department staff will continue to work as well. Staff has been instructed to have limited contact with the public.
In a press relief, city administrator Perry Mader said, “we cannot stress the importance of everyone’s health and safety. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves and one another.”
City staff will inform the public if there are any further changes to operations, including City Council meetings and various board meetings.
If you have any further questions, please call Perry Mader at 308-623-1616.
