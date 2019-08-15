MITCHELL — Healthy food is one of the essential building blocks for a child to start a bright educational future. But for some local children, school meals are the only meals they eat.

So what happens to these children on the weekends when they’re away from school? Tiger Packs is helping to fill that void.

Now through September, Pinnacle Bank in Mitchell is hosting a food drive for Tiger Packs. The program provides backpacks of food on Fridays with enough to feed a child through the weekend.

The public is invited to help support Mitchell kids through supporting the Tiger Packs food drive. Some of the items they need include granola bars, ramen noodles, juice boxes, pudding cups, fruit snacks and more.

Contact the Mitchell branch of Pinnacle Bank to get a complete list. Donations may be dropped off at the bank, 1151 Broadway, through Sept. 30. More information is also available at 308-623-1611.