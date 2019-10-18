MITCHELL - The city of Mitchell will hold their trunk and treat on Oct. 31.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Center Avenue.

The event is open to all kids and family. If you wish to participate be there by 4:15 p.m. to set up.

Any questions, call 308-631-1908.

