After a highly attended first event, a second “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“We had over 200 people attend the first event in August and it was a perfectly clear evening for star-gazing! You could see the rings of Saturn in one telescope; it was incredible! Although we had some audio issues when trying to play the short movie, thankfully, we’ve resolved the issue and we’ll play the movie at the September event,” said Kayla Gasker, Centennial Coordinator, recaps about the event. “Everyone needs to see the Milky Way and gaze at the stars every now and then. The night sky is fascinating and inspirational if you take the time to look.”

Free glow sticks will be offered to the first 100 attendees and the Big Red Nebraska Popcorn Company will be on-site for galactic treats and cosmic drink creations for purchase. The public is encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps, binoculars for personal stargazing, and blankets if desired. Five Rocks Amphitheater policy prohibits alcoholic beverages and coolers. The event is weather permitting. For weather updates, follow the event “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” and Scotts Bluff National Monument on Facebook.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To kick off the evening, a short movie “The Summer Constellations” will be shown. Tom Robinson, WNCC professor of science and math, will then lead an informal talk on what night sky features will be visible through the numerous telescopes. Following the program, the telescopes will be open for viewing.

Special thanks to the Gering Visitors Bureau and the City of Gering for partnering with us to make this event happen!

For more information about this program or Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9701, visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.