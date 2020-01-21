A “Healthy Food Fast” multi-cooker class will be offered in January in Gering. It’s for anyone who received a multi-cooker as a gift, but doesn’t know how to use it – or anyone who already owns one of these appliances and wants to learn more about it – or anyone who doesn’t have one yet, but wants to learn more before deciding whether to get one.

The class will be offered twice: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until noon, and Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering.

The class is sponsored by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission and is FREE to participants. Please register for either date by Jan. 22, by calling the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office at 308-632-1480. There is a limit of 20 participants.

Food, nutrition and health Educator Tammie Ostdiek of Nebraska Extension, who will teach the class, says multi-cookers, one of today’s most popular kitchen appliances, can be used as a pressure cooker, a steamer, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, and to sauté or keep food warm. This class will teach participants how to successfully and safely operate a multi-cooker while creating quick and safe meals for the family.

For more information contact Ostdiek at 308-262-1022, or email tostdiek5@unl.edu.