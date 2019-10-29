GERING – Little ghosts and ghouls (and their parents) are welcome to trick-or-treat at Legacy of the Plains on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating will be held throughout the museum’s Main Exhibit Hall. This event is free to all children in costume and their parents.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.
