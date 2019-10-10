HARRISON — Agate Fossil Beds National Monument (AFBNM) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Fossil Day on Saturday, Oct.12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interpretive walks along Monument trails will be offered starting at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. .

National Fossil Day was established in the United States to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils, as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational values. The first celebration took place in October 2010 during the annual Earth Science Week.

At 10 a.m., Park Ranger Dan Kaiser will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail, where visitors can learn about the famed Devil’s Corkscrew. The trail is 1 mile round trip. Meet at the visitor center first.

At 1:30 p.m., Park Ranger Alvis Mar will lead a walk along the Fossil Hills Trail, providing commentary on the ancient environment, and the prehistoric carnivores at Beardog Hill. The trail is 2.7 miles round trip.

Throughout the day, kid-friendly activities, including the Junior Paleontologist program, will be available.

For all activities, meet at the visitor center. All programs are free of charge. The AFBNM Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct.7. Snacks and hot cocoa will be served.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located only 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, or 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska, on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road. The visitor center winter hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn till dusk. Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is free. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo, and on Facebook.