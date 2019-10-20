ALLIANCE — Share your story as November encompasses National Novel Writing Month. Learn more about this exciting opportunity with Jen Ponce and Mary Wernke, local authors who have flourished with their own literary works during this endeavor. They will share about National Novel Writing Month on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library in the Community Room.

Ponce and Wernke coordinate the Box Butte County Writers’ Guild, which meets the second and fourth Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level at the library in the student commons area for WNCC. They will host a NaNoWriMo write-in at the Holiday Inn on Nov. 1.

Jen Ponce fell in love with reading as a little kid. When the stories didn’t go the way she liked, she started writing her own. She loves fantasy, horror, romance … all things magical. Check out her website at www.jenniferponce.com. Her books are available on Amazon.

Mary Wernke published her first book, a novel of historical fiction, in May 2019. The first draft was written in November 2018 for National Novel Writing Month. Her second book, a prequel to the first, was completed in April 2019 as part of a NaNoWriMo exercise and her third book will be written in November of 2019 for NaNoWriMo.

“Deadlines are the best performance incentive,” Wernke said.

From the website at https://nanowrimo.org/ we learn more about this writing endeavor:

“National Novel Writing Month began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel during the thirty days of November. Now, each year on Nov. 1, hundreds of thousands of people around the world begin to write, determined to end the month with 50,000 words of a brand-new novel. For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach and Adult Services Librarian at 762-1387.